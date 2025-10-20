Home / Markets / News / SML Isuzu hits 5% lower circuit on posting Q2 results; check all details

SML Isuzu hits 5% lower circuit on posting Q2 results; check all details

The profit after tax (PAT) of SML Isuzu stood at ₹21.05 crore, as against ₹21.8 crore a year ago, down 3.4 per cent

SML Isuzu
SI Reporter Mumbai
Oct 20 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
SML Isuzu shares were locked in 5 per cent lower circuit, at ₹2,830.1 per share on BSE after the company reported its Q2 results. At 11:31 AM, SML Isuzu's share price was down 4.59 per cent on BSE at ₹2842.3 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.59 per cent at 84,448.88.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,113.28 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹4,744.9 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,030.9. 
 
In one year, SML Isuzu shares have outperformed the headline indices by gaining around 71 per cent, as compared to Sensex's rise of 3 per cent. 

SML Isuzu Q2 results 

The profit after tax (PAT) of the company stood at ₹21.05 crore, as against ₹21.8 crore a year ago, down 3.4 per cent. Its revenue from operations growth was flat at ₹555.11 crore, as against ₹549.71 crore.
 
Its total income for the quarter came in at ₹557.23 crore, as compared to ₹551.26 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its expenses for Q2FY26 stood at ₹528.95 crore, as compared to ₹522.73 crore a year ago. 
 
That apart, in the month of September 2025, the company produced 1,049 units of commercial vehicles as compared to 863 units last year in September 2024.
 
Its sales, however, declined to 812 units, as compared to 988 units last year. The company exported 138 units of commercial vehicles, as compared to 67 units in September 2024.
 
SML Mahindra (formerly SML Isuzu) is a commercial vehicle manufacturer. It has more than 40 years of experience in producing light and medium commercial vehicles to meet the Indian customer needs. SML Mahindra is the first company to manufacture and supply fully built Buses, Ambulances and customised vehicles. Sumitomo Corporation, Japan (Promoter of the Company) and Isuzu Motors, Japan held 43.96 per cent and 15 per cent shareholding, respectively, in the company as of  July 31 2025, according to company's website.
 
On August 1, 2025, Mahindra & Mahindra acquired 58.96 per cent shareholding in the company and became its promoter. Consequently, the erstwhile promoter, Sumitomo Corporation, ceased to be a 'promoter' of the company. Mahindra & Mahindra further acquired 673 equity shares by way of open offer from eligible public shareholders, increasing its stake in SML Mahindra Ltd. to 58.97 per cent. The name of the company has been changed from SML Isuzu Limited to SML Mahindra Limited w.e.f. October 8, 2025.

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

