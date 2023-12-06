Broking industry adds 2.8 mn new investors in Nov amid surging stock prices

The mainboard saw the launch of nine initial public offerings (IPOs) who together mopped up Rs 10,867 crore. Another 16 IPOs were launched by small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Typically, demat account additions get a boost during the launch of marquee IPOs. Tata Technologies’ Rs 3,042-crore IPO saw a record 7.34 million applications.
Also, a sharp U-turn in market secondary sentiment also helped draw new investors, said broking industry players. During the first 11 months of calendar 2023, nearly 25 million demat accounts have been added, lifting the total count to 135 million. During calendar 2022, 28 million accounts were added, a year-on-year growth of 28 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel