BSE 500 hits 52-week high; 18 stocks touch all-time highs; full list here

The BSE 500 index hit a 52-week high of 37,771.93, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after a strong rally in auto and power related stocks, along with the public sector undertakings (PSUs). The BSE 500 index surpassed its previous high of 37,691.42 touched on December 1, 2025.

At 02:50 PM; the BSE 500 index was up 0.60 per cent, as compared to 0.46 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The BSE 500 index is 2.6 per cent away from it's all-time high of 38,740.08 touched on September 27, 2024.

The BSE 500 index is designed to be a broad representation of the Indian market. Consisting of the top 500 companies listed at BSE, the index covers all major industries in the Indian economy. The BSE 500 companies accounted for 87 per cent of the market capitalisation of BSE listed companies.

SJVN , Ola Electric, IDBI Bank, Bosch, Coal India, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), JBM Auto, NLC India, Torrent Power, NHPC, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency ( IREDA ), Anant Raj, CESC, NTPC, Piramal Pharma and National Aluminium Company were up in the range of 5 per cent to 11 per cent. Meanwhile, Larsen & Toubro , Hindalco Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, TVS Motor Company, Shriram Finance, Bank of Baroda and AU Small Finance were among 18 stocks from the index to hit respective record highs in intra-day trade today. Axis Securities believes that the Indian economy remains well-positioned for growth, serving as a stable haven amidst global economic volatility. The brokerage firm remains confident in India’s long term growth story, supported by its favourable economic structure, rising capex, and the consumption boost from the Union Budget and GST 2.0 reforms, driving credit growth for banks. This is expected to support double-digit earnings growth, ensuring that Indian equities can deliver strong double-digit returns over the next 2-3 years.

The brokerage firm on outlook said that the market is keenly watching the global growth scenario in 2026 under Trump's presidency, in which uncertainty related to tariffs is likely to be reduced compared to 2025. Furthermore, private capex, which has been sluggish for the last several years, is expected to receive a much-needed boost in the upcoming years, with the expectation of policy continuity. Backed by expectations of political stability, policy continuity, fiscal prudence, an improving private capex cycle, rural revival, and a soft landing in the US market, Nifty earnings are likely to grow at 13 per cent plus compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for FY23-28. This would augur well for capital inflows into emerging markets (EMs) and increase the market multiples in the domestic market.