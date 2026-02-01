Meesho shares hit 5% lower circuit as Q3 net loss widens 12x YoY to ₹491 cr

Meesho share price today: Shares of e-commerce firm Meesho were locked in a 5 per cent lower circuit at ₹165.45 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company announced its Shares of e-commerce firm Meesho were locked in a 5 per cent lower circuit at ₹165.45 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company announced its results for the October to December quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q3FY26) . This was its first quarterly earnings post listing on the exchanges.

Around 10:15 AM, Meesho's share price was trading 5 per cent lower at ₹165.45 compared to the previous session's close of ₹174.15 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was up 0.10 per cent at 25,345 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹74,669.75 crore.

Currently, the stock is trading 49 per cent higher than its issue price of ₹111. The stock made its debut on the exchanges on December 10, 2025, at ₹162.5, a premium of 46.4 per cent against the issue price.

Meesho Q3 results highlights

The Bengaluru-based company's revenue from operations stood at ₹3,517.6 crore, up 32 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹2,673.6 crore in the year-ago period. It had reported a revenue of ₹3,073.7 crore in the previous quarter.

Meesho reported a total expenses of ₹4,071.3 crore in the December quarter, up 44 per cent from ₹2,822.8 crore in the year-ago period.

According to the company's statement, 690 million orders were placed on its platform for Q3FY26, up 36 per cent Y-o-Y. Annual Transacting Users grew 34 per cent Y-o-Y to 251 million, with users transacting 9.86x on average.

It posted a net merchandise value of ₹10,995 crore in Q3FY26, up 26 per cent Y-o-Y.

Meesho management commentary

Vidit Aatrey, founder and chief executive officer at Meesho, said the company's Q3 results reflect the strength of its flywheel, with more users transacting more frequently, driving platform growth while building long-term habits in previously underserved markets.

"Today, we serve 251 million consumers and enable business growth for 846,000+ sellers annually, many of whom are first-time e-commerce users. Becoming a public company changes how we are accountable, but it does not change what we optimise for, as platform health and disciplined growth remain our priority. Our north star is Free Cash Flow per share, which captures the real cash generated after reinvestment and reflects the long-term economics of our business,” Aatrey said.