BSE, MCX, IEX: Which exchange stock is worth your portfolio?

BSECurrent Price: ₹2,998 Upside Potential: 19.1% Downside Risk: 13.3% Support: ₹2,915; 2,820 Resistance: ₹3,070; 3,380 BSE stock is trading in an extremely overbought zone. The stock may take a breather, with some resistance anticipated around ₹3,060 and ₹3,070 levels. On the downside, the stock can potentially retrace back to near ₹2,600 levels amid some consolidation. Interim support for the stock is seen around ₹2,915 and ₹2,820 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the positive front, break and sustained trade above ₹3,070 shall open the doors for a likely extended rally towards ₹3,570 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹3,380, suggests the chart. ALSO READ | Nifty Bank likely to hit 60,000; these 5 bank stocks likely to gain
MCXCurrent Price: ₹7,835 Upside Potential: 12.3% Support: ₹7,680; ₹7,450 Resistance: ₹8,320 The near-term bias for MCX stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹7,680 levels; below which significant support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹7,450 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹8,800 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹8,320 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
IEXCurrent Price: ₹209 Upside Potential: 14.8% Support: ₹207.50; ₹203.50; ₹193.50 Resistance: ₹216; ₹225 IEX stock is likely to trade on a bullish note as long as the stock quotes above ₹207.50; below which support for the stock stands at ₹203.50 and ₹193.50 levels. On the upside, the stock is likely to counter some resistance around ₹216 and ₹225 levels; above which the IEX stock can potentially surge to ₹240 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app