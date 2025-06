BSE, MCX, IEX: Which exchange stock is worth your portfolio?

BSE

Shares of exchanges - the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) of India in particular are seen trading at life-time highs in recent days on the back of a strong rally at these counters.BSE share price has appreciated over 28 per cent in the last 13 trading sessions, after the stock turned ex-bonus in the 2:1 ratio. The stock has been a major outperformer so far in the calendar year 2025, having zoomed over 71 per cent. In comparison, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index has advanced 6 per cent in the same period.BSE stock has been on investors' radar in anticipation of likely NSE listing, and improved market share in the derivatives segment.Meanwhile, MCX stock has rallied over 28 per cent so far this year. MCX along with Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) witnessed buying demand in recent days after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) granted approval to MCX for the launch of Electricity Derivatives Contracts . IEX stock thus far in 2025 has gained 15 per cent.Given this background, shares of which of these 3 exchanges should be part of your stock portfolio? Here's a technical outlook on these 3 stocks.Current Price: ₹2,998Upside Potential: 19.1%Downside Risk: 13.3%Support: ₹2,915; 2,820Resistance: ₹3,070; 3,380 BSE stock is trading in an extremely overbought zone. The stock may take a breather, with some resistance anticipated around ₹3,060 and ₹3,070 levels. On the downside, the stock can potentially retrace back to near ₹2,600 levels amid some consolidation. Interim support for the stock is seen around ₹2,915 and ₹2,820 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the positive front, break and sustained trade above ₹3,070 shall open the doors for a likely extended rally towards ₹3,570 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹3,380, suggests the chart.Current Price: ₹7,835Upside Potential: 12.3%Support: ₹7,680; ₹7,450Resistance: ₹8,320The near-term bias for MCX stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹7,680 levels; below which significant support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹7,450 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹8,800 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹8,320 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹209Upside Potential: 14.8%Support: ₹207.50; ₹203.50; ₹193.50Resistance: ₹216; ₹225 IEX stock is likely to trade on a bullish note as long as the stock quotes above ₹207.50; below which support for the stock stands at ₹203.50 and ₹193.50 levels. On the upside, the stock is likely to counter some resistance around ₹216 and ₹225 levels; above which the IEX stock can potentially surge to ₹240 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART