BSE PAT zooms 2.74x; Sebi seeks to cut minimum investment for social funds

The exchange's revenue from operations also soared by 62 per cent to ₹1,244 crore year-on-year

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 10:31 PM IST
BSE Q3 PAT zooms 2.74x to ₹602 crore
 
Equity exchange BSE clocked a consolidated net profit of ₹602 crore for the third quarter of financial year 2026 (Q3FY26), recording a 2.74x jump over ₹220 crore reported a year ago in the corresponding quarter. On a sequential basis, profits were up 8 per cent. The exchange’s revenue from operations also soared by 62 per cent to ₹1,244 crore year-on-year. Transaction charges, which account for a significant portion in the revenues, grew to ₹953 crore in the December quarter from ₹511 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Sebi seeks to cut minimum investment for social funds
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed slashing the minimum investment amount for individual investors in social impact funds to ₹1,000 from ₹2 lakh. The move is aimed at widening retail participation and strengthening the social finance ecosystem. Sebi also proposed easing fundraising norms for not-for-profit organisations on the Social Stock Exchange.
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 10:31 PM IST

