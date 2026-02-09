BSE PAT zooms 2.74x; Sebi seeks to cut minimum investment for social funds

BSE Q3 PAT zooms 2.74x to ₹602 crore

Equity exchange BSE clocked a consolidated net profit of ₹602 crore for the third quarter of financial year 2026 (Q3FY26), recording a 2.74x jump over ₹220 crore reported a year ago in the corresponding quarter. On a sequential basis, profits were up 8 per cent. The exchange’s revenue from operations also soared by 62 per cent to ₹1,244 crore year-on-year. Transaction charges, which account for a significant portion in the revenues, grew to ₹953 crore in the December quarter from ₹511 crore in the year-ago period.

