Pricing gains ahead for Tata Steel as demand improves in India and Europe

With the worst in terms of pricing pressures behind Tata Steel, its outlook is expected to improve. Europe has seen hot rolled coil prices rise this January after the European Union’s (EU’s) carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) kicked in and further price improvements may be on the cards once import quotas come into play in June. India’s demand is up and is expected to rise further in the fourth quarter of 2025-026 (Q4FY26) when the delayed safeguard duties have finally been imposed. This delay may have led to lower prices in Q3FY26.