Pricing gains ahead for Tata Steel as demand improves in India and Europe

With the worst in terms of pricing pressures behind Tata Steel, its outlook is expected to improve. Europe has seen hot rolled coil prices rise this January after the European Union’s (EU’s) carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) kicked in and further price improvements may be on the cards once import quotas come into play in June. India’s demand is up and is expected to rise further in the fourth quarter of 2025-026 (Q4FY26) when the delayed safeguard duties have finally been imposed. This delay may have led to lower prices in Q3FY26.
The December quarter results were in line with the Bloomberg consensus or a little better. Management guidance is optimistic with the company witnessing stronger prices in both India and Europe, though coking coal costs are also expected to rise, affecting its production cost. While the capital expenditure (capex) plan continues, and net debt is above ₹81,000 crore, the rest can be funded through internal accruals — as a result, net debt should not rise from these levels. Total capex guidance is at ₹16,000 crore-₹18,000 crore for FY26, focused on Kalinganagar rampup, downstream additions and debottlenecking.