BSE share price erases early gains, falls 1% on report of market share loss

BSE share price today

BSE share price erased gains after reports said that the stock exchange lost market share in February. The scrip fell 1.04 per cent to the day's low of ₹2,713.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Shares of BSE opened largely unchanged at ₹2,741 per share, compared to Thursday's close of ₹2,741.40. During the first half, they rose 1.5 per cent to the day's high of ₹2,781.80. The stock, thereafter, erased gains amid negative reports.

As of 1:27 PM, the BSE share price was at ₹2,733 per share, down 0.3 per cent. The stock was seen underperforming the Nifty 50 index, which was up 0.34 per cent.

Why did BSE price erase gains today? BSE share price erased gains in Friday’s session after report said that its market share decreased in February. Citing Haitong turnover data, CNBC TV18 reported that the market share of the exchange fell to 30 per cent in February from 33 per cent in the preceding month. BSE's average daily turnover (ADTO) has declined 21 per cent month-on-month, so far, in February. The futures ADTO decreased 20 per cent sequentially, according to the news report. In comparison to BSE, NSE's market share increased 2 per cent to 70 per cent in February, according to the report. Its ADTO declined 7 per cent sequentially so far. Business Standard could not independently verify the report. The exchange, too, hasn't issued any disclosure on the same.

Analyst view BSE's loss of market share in the derivatives segment is becoming structurally visible rather than cyclical. For investors, this matters because derivatives drive exchange profitability through transaction charges and treasury income, said Harshal Dasani, business head, INVAsset PMS. While BSE made significant gains after the launch of its Sensex weekly options, the competitive intensity from NSE has sharply increased over the past few months. The key issue for BSE is the sustainability of volumes. Early traction was driven by aggressive pricing and product positioning, but retention depends on consistent liquidity across strikes and expiries, he said.