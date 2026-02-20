Paras Defence shares rise 4% as it acquires 49% stake in Himanshi Thermal

Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price rose 4 per cent on Friday after it acquired stake in Himanshi Thermal Solution Private Limited. The scrip rose 4.4 per cent to ₹658 in the intraday trade on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In the last 12 months, Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price has risen 43 per cent, as compared to a 11.74 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Paras Defence and Space Technologies' share price rise today?

Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price rose as the company acquired a 49-per cent stake in Himanshi Thermal Solutions from DefSpace Technologies. With this, Himanshi Thermal Solutions has become an associate company of Paras Defence and Space Technologies.

The acquisition, as per the management, aligns with Paras Defence and Space Technologies’ strategic objective of expansion. The acquisition is structured to deliver mutual value, unlocking new growth avenues and business opportunities across both organisations, it said.

"Paras Defence and Space Technologies, along with Himanshi Thermal Solutions, will foster a high-impact partnership designed to capture emerging market synergies and drive sustainable, long-term expansion for all stakeholders involved," Paras Defence and Space Technologies said in the exchange filing.