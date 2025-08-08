BSE shares drop 2% despite 'strong' Q1 results; what's spooking analysts?

Shares of Asia's oldest bourse, BSE Ltd., fell over 2 per cent despite strong June quarter results, as analysts warned that it will likely lose derivatives market share from the expiry day swap.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here The stock exchange's stock fell as much as 2.34 per cent during the day to ₹2,385 per share. The stock pared losses to trade 2.1 per cent lower at ₹2,388 apiece, compared to a 0.4 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:43 AM.

BSE Q1 results

The bourse reported a 103.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹539 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), compared with ₹265 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, net profit was up 9.1 per cent.

Revenue from operations rose 57.1 per cent to ₹958 crore from ₹610 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. At the operating level, Ebitda surged 104.7 per cent to ₹704 crore from ₹344 crore in Q1FY25, while the Ebitda margin expanded sharply to 73.56 per cent from 57.19 per cent a year ago. Nuvama Institutional Equities said BSE reported "strong showing" with Q1FY26 index options average daily premium turnover (ADPTV) market share rising to 23.8 per cent, driving the increase in top line. ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel shares dip 3% after huge trade; promoter entity likely seller Cash market average daily turnover (ADTO) fell 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,200 crore amid a challenging market environment, while options premium ADTO hit a new peak of ₹15,100 crore in the first quarter, driven by increased activity on non-expiry days.

Why did BSE stock fall? Analysts remained cautious on the derivatives market share as BSE will likely take a hit after the swap in F&O expiry dates from September 2025. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) permitted derivatives contracts on the NSE to expire on Tuesdays, from the current Thursday expiry. Later, BSE moved to shift its expiry to Thursday, from the current Tuesday. Nuvama noted that July 2025 ADPTV declined 10.2 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) due to lower implied volatilities. It expects the expiry swap to lead to a drop in BSE’s ADPTV and premium-to-notional turnover. Accordingly, it cut FY26, FY27 and FY28 adjusted profit estimates by 3.1 per cent, 6.2 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.