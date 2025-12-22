BSE shares rise 3% after reports of new monthly index options launch

Shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange ( BSE ) rose over 3 per cent on Monday after reports showed that the exchange plans to launch more monthly index option products.

The exchange's stock rose as much as 3.72 per cent during the day to ₹2,784.2 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 11 this year. The stock pared gains to close 3.38 per cent higher at ₹2,775.5 apiece, compared to a 0.79 per cent advance in Nifty50.

Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight session. The counter has risen 56 per cent this year, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. The BSE has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.13 trillion.

BSE to revamp the BANKEX index: Report The BSE is planning to launch more monthly index option products and is also working to revamp the BANKEX index to enhance participation and liquidity, according to media reports. This is aimed at strengthening the exchange's competitiveness against peers in the index derivatives space, reports added. The report also showed that the exchange is developing other monthly derivative products and strengthening its GIFT City operations. Motilal Oswal, in a second-quarter earnings report, noted management's focus on boosting derivatives volumes through greater institutional participation, longer-dated contracts, and data centre upgrades. Thus, Motilal Oswal maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating with a target price of ₹2,800 per share.