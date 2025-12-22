Home / Markets / News / BSE shares rise 3% after reports of new monthly index options launch

BSE shares rise 3% after reports of new monthly index options launch

BSE is planning to launch more monthly index option products and is also working to revamp the BANKEX index, according to media reports

stock market, BSE
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) rose over 3 per cent on Monday after reports showed that the exchange plans to launch more monthly index option products. 
 
The exchange's stock rose as much as 3.72 per cent during the day to ₹2,784.2 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 11 this year. The stock pared gains to close 3.38 per cent higher at ₹2,775.5 apiece, compared to a 0.79 per cent advance in Nifty50. 
Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight session. The counter has risen 56 per cent this year, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. The BSE has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.13 trillion. 

BSE to revamp the BANKEX index: Report 

The BSE is planning to launch more monthly index option products and is also working to revamp the BANKEX index to enhance participation and liquidity, according to media reports. This is aimed at strengthening the exchange's competitiveness against peers in the index derivatives space, reports added. The report also showed that the exchange is developing other monthly derivative products and strengthening its GIFT City operations.
 
Motilal Oswal, in a second-quarter earnings report, noted management's focus on boosting derivatives volumes through greater institutional participation, longer-dated contracts, and data centre upgrades. Thus, Motilal Oswal maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating with a target price of ₹2,800 per share. 

BSE Q2 recap

BSE posted a 61 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹558.5 crore for Q2FY26, compared with ₹346.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q2FY25). BSE's revenue for the quarter grew 44.2 per cent to ₹1,068.4 crore in the September quarter of FY26, from ₹740.7 crore in the September quarter of FY25.
 
Transaction charges, meanwhile, grew to ₹794 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹507.1 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
Last year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rolled out six key changes in the norms governing trading in the derivatives markets to safeguard investors’ interests. The markets regulator has tightened the trading rules for futures and options, such as rationalisation of weekly derivatives, and recalibrated the contract size, effective from November 20, 2024, apart from intraday positioning monitoring.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

