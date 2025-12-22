KEC International jumps over 7% as Delhi HC stays Power Grid's bidding ban

KEC International share price today jumped over 7 per cent in Monday’s session as the Delhi High Court put Power Grid Corp’s bidding ban in abeyance. KEC International share price jumped 7.57 per cent in the intraday trade.

The stock price rose to the day’s high of ₹764.80, the highest level since March 28. The scrip extended gains to a second session. KEC International had its 0.30 million shares changed hands thus far in trade as against its two-week average volume of 0.05 million.

Why did KEC International share price rise today? KEC International got a relief as the Delhi High Court put Power Grid Corp’s tender restriction in abeyance, and also allowed the company to keep on participating in the bidding process. Power Grid Corp banned KEC International from participating in tender processes for nine months in an order dated on November 18. The Delhi High Court passed the order on December 17, which the company received on December 19, KEC International said in the exchange filing. However, KEC International clarified that there is unlikely any material impact as Power Grid Corp does not contribute significantly to its total order book.

The company has total order intake of ₹17,066 crore on an year-to-date basis in the current financial year. Out of the total order intake, Power Grid Corp contributes only 4 per cent, against the 27 per cent contribution recorded in the previous financial year. Power Grid Corp consists 15 per cent of KEC International's total unexecuted order book worth ₹39,325 crores. KEC International is confident to reach its annual order intake target based on robust tender pipeline of over ₹1.80 trillion and the healthy position of ₹4,000 crore in lowest bidder category.