Home / Markets / News / KEC International jumps over 7% as Delhi HC stays Power Grid's bidding ban

KEC International jumps over 7% as Delhi HC stays Power Grid's bidding ban

The Delhi High Court also allowed KEC International to keep on participating bidding process for future tenders from Power Grid Corp

KEC International share price rose as Delhi High Court stayed Power Grid Order
KEC International share price advanced on Monday
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
KEC International share price today jumped over 7 per cent in Monday’s session as the Delhi High Court put Power Grid Corp’s bidding ban in abeyance. KEC International share price jumped 7.57 per cent in the intraday trade. 
 
The stock price rose to the day’s high of ₹764.80, the highest level since March 28. The scrip extended gains to a second session. KEC International had its 0.30 million shares changed hands thus far in trade as against its two-week average volume of 0.05 million. 
 
KEC International share price pared some gains and was trading 4.62 per cent as of 10:33 AM, as compared to 0.62 advance in the Nifty 50 index.   FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why did KEC International share price rise today?

 
KEC International got a relief as the Delhi High Court put Power Grid Corp’s tender restriction in abeyance, and also allowed the company to keep on participating in the bidding process. 
 
Power Grid Corp banned KEC International from participating in tender processes for nine months in an order dated on November 18.
 
The Delhi High Court passed the order on December 17, which the company received on December 19, KEC International said in the exchange filing. 
 
However, KEC International clarified that there is unlikely any material impact as Power Grid Corp does not contribute significantly to its total order book. 
 
The company has total order intake of ₹17,066 crore on an year-to-date basis in the current financial year. Out of the total order intake, Power Grid Corp contributes only 4 per cent, against the 27 per cent contribution recorded in the previous financial year. 
 
Power Grid Corp consists 15 per cent of KEC International’s total unexecuted order book worth ₹39,325 crores.   ALSO READ | Fedbank Financial Services gains 5% as board clears ₹200-crore NCD issue 
KEC International is confident to reach its annual order intake target based on robust tender pipeline of over ₹1.80 trillion and the healthy position of ₹4,000 crore in lowest bidder category. 
 
The company reported that its profit after tax (PAT) advanced 88 per cent on the year to ₹161 crore during July to Sept quarter (Q2FY26). The Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) advanced 34 per cent on the year to ₹430 crore. The topline increased 19 per cent on the year to ₹6,092 crore, KEC International said in the investors’ presentation. 
 
KEC International is a global infrastructure, procurement, and engineering major. Its presence spans across verticals of power transmission and distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines and cables and conductors.The company conducts business in over 110 countries.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindalco, Vedanta, Nalco hit record highs; what's driving metal stocks?

IndiGo to stay market leader despite hiccups; Motilal Oswal sees 22% upside

Fortis Healthcare gains on Bengaluru expansion; JM Financial upgrades stock

Antique sees stable FY26 for KPR Mill; garment, ethanol to drive growth

JM Financial initiates Brigade Enterprises with 'Buy'; sees 17% upside

Topics :SensexKEC InternationalPower Grid CorpNifty 50stock marketsBuzzing stocksMarkets

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story