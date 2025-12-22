Home / Markets / News / KMEW soars 17%; smallcap stock zooms 125% from September low; here's why

KMEW soars 17%; smallcap stock zooms 125% from September low; here's why

The stock of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works turned ex-stock split in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. sub division of face value of equity shares from ₹10 to ₹1

Knowledge Marine had fixed Monday, December 22, 2025 as the 'Record Date' | Representative Picture
Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works share price today

 
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) share price hit a new high of ₹1,939 on the BSE on Monday, soaring 17 per cent in the intraday trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.56 per cent at 85,403 at 11:43 AM.
 
In the past one month, the stock price of the smallcap company has rallied 46 per cent. Further, the market price of the dredging company has more-than-doubled, zooming 125 per cent, from its September month low of ₹860.

Why did the smallcap stock rally 17 per cent on Monday?

 
The stock price of KMEW turned ex-stock split in the ratio of 1:1 today. The company had fixed Monday, December 22, 2025 as the 'Record Date' for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company, such that one equity share, having face value of ₹10 each, could be sub-divided into two equity shares having face value of ₹5 each.
 
The rationale behind the stock split was to enhance the liquidity in the capital market, to widen shareholder base and to make the shares more affordable for small investors.  ALSO READ | Fedbank Financial Services gains 5% as board clears ₹200-crore NCD issue

KMEW overview and business update

 
KMEW is in the business of owning and operating marine crafts, dredging, repair, and maintenance/refits of marine mrafts, and marine infrastructure. The company provides multiple solutions of marine engineering, including dredging at various ports, carrying out repair and refit services of naval and merchant ships, conducting hydrographic and magnetometer surveys and technical solutions for maintenance, and operations of vessels.
 
KMEW, on Friday, December 19, 2025, informed that the company has received a work order from Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) for rock dredging (removal of pinnacles/high spots) at Coastal Berth at JNPA and discharge of dredged material at DS-3 dumping ground. The said work order is valued at ₹58.39 crore, including taxes, and is to be completed within 90 days from the commencement of work.
 
Earlier, on December 3, 2025, KMEW informed the stock exchanges that the company has received a work order from New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) for the hiring of One number of River Sea Vessel (RSV) type IV Security Patrol Boat with all manpower, excluding High Speed Diesel (HSD). The said contract is for a period of five years and is valued at ₹10.66 crore, inclusive of GST.  ALSO READ | KEC International jumps over 7% as Delhi HC stays Power Grid's bidding ban

Knowledge Marine financials

 
During the first half (April to September 2025) of the current financial year (H1FY26), KMEW bagged seven significant order, totaling ₹968.69 crore. The company secured two consecutive maiden and one of domestic highest-value contracts of Green Tug of ₹652.63 crore from VOC Port Authority & Visakhapatnam Port Authority (15-year tenure).
 
The company also secured two major IWAI shipbuilding orders, construction of 24 crafts (boats & dredgers) and strengthening presence in commercial shipbuilding during the period.
 
As on September 30, 2025, KMEW had a total outstanding order book position of approx. ₹2,000 crore. Of which, the charter hire projects segment accounted for 46 per cent, followed by dredging (43 per cent) and ship building (11 per cent).
 
In India, the port ancillary crafts market is poised for significant growth due to robust economic activities and the government's focus on improving maritime infrastructure. This growth is partly driven by the government's focus on capital spending and infrastructure development, which includes substantial investments in ports and related facilities.
 
"The Indian government has been actively promoting initiatives like the Sagarmala Programme, which aims to enhance the performance of the country's logistics sector by unlocking the potential of waterways and the coastline. This includes developing new ports, improving existing ones, and ensuring the availability of modern port ancillary crafts like tugs, dredgers, pilot boats, and other service vessels necessary for efficient port operations," KMEW had said in its FY25 annual report.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsMidcap smallcap stocksSagarmala Projectstock market tradingMarket trendsDredging Corporation of India

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

