Emmvee Photovoltaic up 6% after arm starts 2.5 GW solar module in Karnataka
This commissioning forms part of the company's planned capacity expansion as disclosed in the offer documents filed in connection with its initial public offerSI Reporter Mumbai
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power shares gained 6 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹196.05 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company arm Emmvee Energy commenced operation of its 2.5 GW solar module line in Karnataka.
At 12:38 AM, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power’s share price was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹194.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.61 per cent at 85,444.24.
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,438.42 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹248.35, and its 52-week low was at ₹171.5.
“We wish to inform you that the company’s material and wholly owned subsidiary, Emmvee Energy Private Limited (EEPL), has commenced operation of its 2.5 GW solar module line at its factory located in Sulibele, Hoskote Taluk, Bengaluru, Karnataka, (Unit VI), today, i.e., December 20, 2025,” the filing read.
According to the filing, this commissioning forms part of the company’s planned capacity expansion as disclosed in the offer documents filed in connection with its initial public offer and has been completed in line with the envisaged timeline.
With this addition, the company’s aggregate solar module manufacturing capacity has now increased to 10.3 GW.
That apart, on December 17, 2025, Emmvee Energy had agreed to invest up to ₹8.544 crore in the equity shares of Clean Renewable Energy KK 1C Private Limited.
The proposed investment was made under the Group Captive and Open Access power purchase framework to secure cost-effective renewable energy procurement.
Emmvee is a Bengaluru-based intelligent solar solutions provider that has been active in the renewable energy space since 1992. The company manufactures solar water heating systems and photovoltaic (PV) modules, positioning itself at the premium end of the solar panel market. Emmvee focuses on integrating cutting-edge technology and smart engineering into its products to support both contemporary and high-end living, with an emphasis on sustainable, green energy. It differentiates itself through the quality of its modules, timely project execution, customised solutions and customer-centric service, and aims to offer universally designed solar products suitable for a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial applications.
