Budget 2026 emphasises growth via job creation, policy continuity

On the macro front, fiscal discipline remains intact. Nominal GDP for FY27 is pegged at ₹393 trillion, implying 10 per cent growth. Total expenditure is budgeted at ₹53.47 trillion, up 7.6 per cent year-on-year, while capital expenditure rises to ₹12.22 trillion, growing 9 per cent. Effective capital expenditure, including grants for asset creation, increases sharply to ₹17.15 trillion, up 22 per cent over FY26 RE.

The fiscal deficit is budgeted at 4.3 per cent of GDP versus 4.4 per cent in FY26 RE, with a continued medium-term goal of lowering debt-to-GDP toward 50 per cent by 2030.

Infrastructure spending remains a priority, with greater focus on project quality and risk-sharing. The proposed Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund, offering partial credit guarantees during development and construction phases, can improve project bankability and private participation. Additional announcements include a new freight corridor between Dankuni and Surat, operationalisation of 20 national waterways over five years, accelerated CPSE real estate monetisation through REITs, and seven high-speed rail corridors connecting major economic hubs. These measures support logistics efficiency, asset recycling and infrastructure financing.

In financial markets, steps to deepen capital formation include a market-making framework and total return swaps for corporate bonds, incentives for municipal bond issuance and a review of FEMA non-debt rules to ease foreign flows. Higher securities transaction tax on derivatives appears aimed at improving market quality and curbing excessive speculative volumes rather than revenue maximisation.

Agriculture and rural measures are targeted toward productivity and value addition, including reservoir development, fisheries value chains, livestock entrepreneurship and promotion of high-value crops.

With policy direction stable and growth normalising, market outcomes are likely to be increasingly company-specific. Businesses with durable earnings, strong balance sheets, pricing power and execution capability should be better positioned as fundamentals regain primacy over broad themes.