Budget 2026: Electronics manufacturing outlay doubled to ₹40,000 crore

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed to increase the outlay on electronics manufacturing to ₹40,000 crore.

While presenting the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27 (FY27), Sitharaman said, "The electronics components manufacturing scheme was launched in April 2025 with an outlay of ₹22,919 crore. We propose to increase the outlay to ₹40,000 crore."

The announcements come as the government is pushing to expand electronics manufacturing. According to PTI, mobile phone production has grown nearly 30 times, rising to ₹5.45 trillion in FY25 from ₹18,000 crore in FY15.

Several manufacturing schemes announced

Sitharaman announced several new manufacturing schemes in the Union Budget 2026–27 to boost domestic production.

She set aside ₹10,000 crore for a new container manufacturing scheme to help India build a strong and globally competitive industry. The scheme will also support the local manufacturing of construction and infrastructure equipment, including tunnel-boring machines for metros and roads, and lifts for high-rise buildings.

Sitharaman also announced the setting up of three dedicated chemical parks to increase domestic production and reduce dependence on imports. High-tech tool rooms will be established at two locations to provide a boost to capital goods manufacturing, she said.