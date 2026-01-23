Budget may not lure FPIs immediately: Somil Mehta, Mirae Asset Sharekhan

As the markets enter the budget week, Somil Mehta, head of retail research, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, tells Sirali Gupta in an email interview that Nifty's premium valuation of 22x FY26 earnings, uncertain trajectory of FPI flows, and rupee depreciation pressures could limit market's near-term upside. Edited excerpts:

Where do you rank India versus other emerging markets?

India ranks second after Indonesia with H1 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 8 per cent and a (Reserve Bank of India's) RBI's estimate of 7.3 per cent for FY26, significantly outpacing China (4.5 per cent) and Brazil (2.1 per cent). India's manufacturing push, bolstered by PLI scheme success and its positioning as a China+1 beneficiary, continues to attract investment.

Political stability and continuity further distinguish the country from emerging market peers facing heightened volatility. However, challenges persist: the Nifty trades at a premium valuation of 22x FY26 earnings, FPI flows remain uncertain, and rupee depreciation pressures persist, which could limit near-term upside despite strong fundamentals.