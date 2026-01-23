Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment today; Here's how to check status, GMP

The logistics services provider’s ₹1,907.27 crore maiden offering witnessed a tepid start, reflecting cautious investor sentiment initially. However, demand surged sharply on the final day of bidding, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors.

Among the individual categories, QIBs oversubscribed their category by 3.81 times. This was followed by retail investors, who oversubscribed their category by 2.31 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) placed the lowest bids and booked only 84 per cent of their reserved category.

With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today. How to check Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar to the issue. Direct links to check Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status online Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status: Check Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE : https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies : https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/ Check Shadowfax Technologies IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp Shadowfax Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date As the allotment process for Shadowfax Technologies IPO is underway, the company’s unlisted shares are trading flat at around ₹124 in the grey market, the same as the upper band of the IPO price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.