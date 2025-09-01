Bumper debut! Anondita Medicare shares list at 90% premium on NSE SME

Anondita Medicare shares were listed at ₹275.50 apiece, representing a 90 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹145 per share. Notably, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set a cap on SME IPO listings, restricting the opening price to no more than 90 per cent above the issue price.

Anondita Medicare IPO details

The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares, raising approximately ₹69.50 crore. There was no offer-for-sale component. Priced between ₹137 and ₹145 per share, with a lot size of 1000 shares, the IPO saw exceptionally strong demand from investors. The public issue was oversubscribed by a whopping 300 times, according to data from the NSE.

The subscription window to bid for the Anondita Medicare IPO was open from August 22 to August 26, 2025.