Bumper debut! Anondita Medicare shares list at 90% premium on NSE SME
Anondita Medicare share price: Anondita Medicare shares were listed at ₹275.50 apiece, representing a 90 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹145 per shareSI Reporter New Delhi
Anondita Medicare IPO listing today, Anondita Medicare share price:
Shares of healthcare products maker Anondita Medicare made a bumper debut on the NSE SME platform on Monday, September 1, following the completion of its initial public offering
(IPO).
Anondita Medicare shares were listed at ₹275.50 apiece, representing a 90 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹145 per share. Notably, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set a cap on SME IPO listings, restricting the opening price to no more than 90 per cent above the issue price.
Anondita Medicare
market debut outperformed the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, Anondita Medicare’s unlisted shares were quoted at around ₹234 in the grey market. This suggested a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹89, or approximately 61.38 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. Check: Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status
Anondita Medicare IPO details
The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares, raising approximately ₹69.50 crore. There was no offer-for-sale component. Priced between ₹137 and ₹145 per share, with a lot size of 1000 shares, the IPO saw exceptionally strong demand from investors. The public issue was oversubscribed by a whopping 300 times, according to data from the NSE.
The subscription window to bid for the Anondita Medicare IPO was open from August 22 to August 26, 2025.
Anondita Medicare plans to use the funds to fund capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment/machineries, working Capital requirement. The company will further deploy the proceeds for the unidentified acquisition and general corporate purposes.
About Anondita Medicare
Founded in March 2024, Anondita Medicare manufactures flavored male condoms under the brand name “COBRA.” It exports to international markets including Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Anondita collaborates with NGOs, governments, and health organisations on family planning and public health supply. As of July 31, 2025, the company employed 280 people and maintains a broad distribution network across various channels.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices