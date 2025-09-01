Monday, September 01, 2025 | 09:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Vikran Engineering IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Vikran Engineering IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Investors who have applied for the Vikran Engineering IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the website of Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue

Vikran Engineering IPO GMP

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vikran Engineering IPO allotment today: The share allotment of Vikran Engineering’s initial public offering (Vikran Engineering IPO) is likely to be finalised today, September 1, 2025.
 
The public offering, valued at around ₹772 crore, received strong demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹92–₹97 per share, with a lot size of 45 shares, the issue was subscribed 23.59 times by the end of the subscription period, largely driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their reserved category by 58.58 times.
 
This was followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors, who oversubscribed their respective categories by 19.45 times and 10.97 times, respectively.
 
 
After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the Vikran Engineering IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the website of Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue.

How to check Vikran Engineering IPO allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the BSE website

Also Read

Vikran Engineering IPO

Last day! Vikran Engineering IPO ends today; check latest subscription, GMP

Current Infraproject IPO

Current Infraprojects IPO Day 2 update: Subscription nears 24x, GMP up 56%

Anlon Healthcare ipo

Retail investors rush for Anlon Healthcare IPO, NIIs follow; QIBs hold back

initial public offering, IPO

Mangal Electrical IPO booked 10x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar: Investors brace for action-packed week with 9 IPOs, 8 debuts

Open your web browser and go to: https://www.bseindia.com
 
Step 2: Navigate to the application status check
Click on the ‘Investors’ tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select ‘IPO’ and then ‘Application Status Check’.
Alternatively, you can go directly to: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Step 3: Enter the required Information
In the ‘Issue Type’ field, select ‘Equity’. In the ‘Company Name’ field, type ‘Vikran Engineering Limited’.
Enter either your PAN number or your application number.
 
Step 4: Click 'Search'
Once you've entered the required details, click the ‘Search’ button.
 
Step 5: View the allotment status
The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether or not you have been allotted shares.
If allotted, you will receive the credit of equivalent shares in your Demat account.

Check Vikran Engineering IPO allotment status online on registrar’s website – Direct link

Investors can also check the allotment status of the Vikran Engineering IPO by visiting the official website of Bigshare Services:

Check Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status Online on NSE

Additionally, investors can check the allotment status on the NSE website by visiting:

Vikran Engineering IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Ahead of the allotment, the unlisted shares of Vikran Engineering were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on Monday. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹103 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹6 per share, or 6.19 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Vikran Engineering IPO listing forecast

Shares of Vikran Engineering are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 3, 2025. The current grey market trends indicate a favourable listing for the company's shares. Should the current GMP hold, the company's shares may yield a return of over 6 per cent upon listing to the investors who placed their money in the IPO.

About Vikran Engineering

Incorporated in 2008 and headquartered in Thane, Maharashtra, Vikran Engineering specializes in turnkey infrastructure projects across power transmission, water supply, and railway electrification. The company provides end-to-end services including design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning. It has successfully completed—or is currently executing—critical projects such as high-voltage substations up to 765 kV, advanced water systems under the Jal Jeevan Mission, railway electrification, and metro infrastructure across 14 to 16 states, showcasing its breadth and depth in execution capabilities. This includes power distribution networks and substations up to 400 kV.
     

More From This Section

share market today live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty holds 24,500; IT shares lead, RIL in red

chemicals

PL Capital bets on these 3 chemical stks despite sector headwinds; details

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee trades lower amid FPI outflows, tariff woes; opens above 88 mark

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: These 18 stocks to go ex-date on Sep 2; are you eligible?

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Amber Enterprises stock up 62% in one year; PL Capital sees more 35% upside

Topics : IPO allotment IPO GMP IPO listing time IPOs initial public offerings IPOs IPO market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon