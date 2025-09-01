Zydus Wellness shares gain 4% post first overseas acquisition; details here

Shares of the company are at the highest level in over a month and currently trade at 32 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 5.7 per cent this year, compared to a 3.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Zydus Wellness has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,236.76 crore.

Zydus Wellness acquires UK-based Comfort Click

Zydus Wellness announced its first overseas acquisition, entering the fast-growing vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) segment with the purchase of Comfort Click and its three subsidiaries in Ireland, the United States and India. The deal has been executed through Alidac UK Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zydus Wellness.

The equity value of the transaction is GBP 239 million, subject to customary adjustments under the share purchase agreement.

Comfort Click, which operates across the UK and major European markets, reported unaudited revenues of GBP 134 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, with a five-year compound annual growth rate of 57 per cent. The company recorded adjusted operating profit of GBP 21 million during the period.