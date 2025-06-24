Bumper debut! Eppeltone Engineers lists at 90% premium, beats GMP estimates

Eppeltone Engineers IPO listing today: Shares of electronic energy metres manufacturer, Eppeltone Engineers, made a solid market debut on Tuesday, June 24. The stock listed at ₹243.2 on the NSE SME platform, with a premium of 89.8 per cent from the issue price of ₹128. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹255, up 5 per cent from the listing price.

Eppeltone Engineers listing was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of Eppeltone Engineers were trading at ₹223, commading a premium of ₹95 or 74.2 per cent compared to the upper price band, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.

Eppeltone IPO subscription The company offered shares in the price band of ₹125 to ₹128 with a lot size of 1,000 shares. It received bids for 67,70,23,000 shares against the 22,84,000 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 296.4 times by the end of the subscription period, showed NSE data. Eppeltone Engineers IPO details Eppeltone Engineers IPO comprised a fresh issue of 3.43 million equity shares to raise ₹43.96 crore, with no offer for sale. The SME offering was available for public subscription from Tuesday, June 17 to Thursday, June 19, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Skyline Financial Services was the registrar of the issue. Expert Global Consultants was the book-running lead manager. ALSO READ: Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO opens today: GMP up 2%; should you apply? According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to use the net issue proceeds to meet working capital requirements and funding capital expenditure towards the installation of additional machinery at the factory. The company will further utilise the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. About Eppeltone Engineers It is a certified organisation involved in designing and supplying static watt hour metres, smart metres, water metres, BPL kits, UP systems, LED luminaries, battery management systems, charger, packs, software developement, 4.5KW regulated emergency chargers, short neutral section assemblies, lightweight insulator assemblies, modular cantilever systems, and auto tensioning devices. Incorporated in 1977, Eppeltone Engineers operates in the business of manufacturing electronic energy meters, including smart meters and various power conditioning devices like high-grade chargers, UPS systems, etc., for consumers from institutions, industries, and electricity distribution utilities.