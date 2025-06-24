Stocks to Watch today: Cochin Shipyard, KPIT Tech, HG Infra, Reliance Infra

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, June 24, 2025: Domestic equities are headed for a gap-up start, taking cues from their Asian peers as US President Donald Trump announced a tentative ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 219 points or 0.88 per cent at 25,213 as of 7:45 AM.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that while there is no ceasefire agreement, Iran had no intention to keep responding to Israeli attacks after 4:00 AM Tehran time.

Stocks in Asian edged higher while crude oil prices plunged on Trump's ceasefire claims. Japan's Nikkei was higher by 1.25 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi was up 2.7 per cent. In commodities, Brent crude oil prices fell nearly 5 per cent during the session. Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Back home, on Monday, the BSE Sensex settled 511.38 points or 0.62 per cent higher at 81,896.79, while the Nifty50 rose 140.50 points or 0.56 per cent to end at 24,971.9. FIIs bought shares worth ₹5,591.77 crore, while DIIs net sold equities worth ₹1,874.38 crore. Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today’s session: Oil marketing companies: Indian oil and gas companies will be in focus on Tuesday, as a decline in crude oil prices will benefit share prices of these firms. Brent crude fell as much as 4.5 per cent during the session to 68.2 per barrel.

Cochin Shipyard: Heritage River Journeys signed a construction agreement with Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (Hooghly CSL), a subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard, to build two inland luxury cruise vessels. KPIT Technologies: The company, in its business update, said that the overall business environment continues to be uncertain with rising geopolitical concerns and ambiguity around the overall tariff scenario. HG Infra Engineering: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹117.77 crore contract from the Military Engineer Services to create an Integrated Material Handling Facility at Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard. Enviro Infra Engineers: The company secured new project orders worth ₹306.30 crore in the water and wastewater treatment segment, strengthening its presence as a key EPC player across India. Further, its subsidiary, EIE Renewables, acquired a 49 per cent equity stake in Soltrix Energy Solution.

Hindustan Construction: The company announced that its managing director and chief executive, Jaspreet Bhullar, has quit with immediate effect. The company, however, did not disclose the reasons for the resignation. Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands: The newly-listed firm said it will invest ₹300 crore every year with an aim to double its revenue in the next five years. ABLBL had a revenue of Rs 7,830 crore in FY25, an operating profit margin of 15 per cent and a net profit of ₹60 crore. Reliance Infrastructure: JR Toll Road Private Limited (JRTR), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Infra, has JR Toll Road Private Limited (JRTR), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Infra, has settled the entire outstanding debt obligation of ₹273 crore (including interest) owed to Yes Bank . The company entered into a debt settlement agreement with Yes Bank on Monday (June 23) and has duly paid the entire settlement amount.

Godrej Properties: The realty arm of Godrej Industries Group sold 1,450 homes worth ₹2,000 crore at the launch of the first phase of its township project, Barca at the Godrej MSR City, in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. Raymond: Amid rising industrial interest in Andhra Pradesh, Raymond Group plans to invest ₹1,200 crore in the state, focusing on garments, auto components, and aerospace manufacturing, according to reports. EMS: The water and sewerage infra player said it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) in two projects worth ₹202.85 crore floated by the UP Jal Nigam (Urban). As of March 31, 2025, the Ghaziabad-based multi-disciplinary EPC company's total order book was at ₹2,236.43 crore.