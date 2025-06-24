Ex-date Alert! These 3 stocks to trade ex-date on June 25; do you own any?

Shares of Automobile Corporation of Goa, Aegis Logistics, Elitecon International, and Quest Capital Markets are set to remain in the spotlight today, as they trade ex-date on Wednesday, June 25, following their corporate announcements. According to BSE data, shares of Automobile Corporation of Goa, Aegis Logistics, and Quest Capital Markets will trade ex-dividend date following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders, while Elitecon International will trade ex-date for the stock-split announcement.

The ex-date marks the cutoff date for eligibility in corporate actions such as dividend payouts or stock splits. Investors must hold shares prior to this date to be deemed eligible. The companies, however, finalise recipients based on shareholder records as of the close of the record date.

Automobile Corporation of Goa Dividend 2025 Automobile Corporation of Goa has informed the exchanges that its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹20 per equity share (i.e. 200 per cent) of face value ₹10 each, for the financial year 2024-25, to the members of the company. The said announcement, however, shall be paid subject to the approval of the members of the company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on July 2. The company set the record date on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, for the purpose of determining the entitlement of members to receive the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

"The payment of such dividend, if approved by the members at the AGM, shall be distributed amongst the shareholders on or before July 28, 2025, and will be made subject to deduction of tax at source," said Automobile Corporation of Goa in an exchange filing. Quest Capital Markets Dividend 2025 Quest Capital Markets has announced that its board has recommended a dividend of ₹2.5 per equity share (25 per cent) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

The company has set the record date on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible for voting on the resolutions proposed in the said AGM. Aegis Logistics Dividend 2025 Aegis Logistics has informed the exchanges that its board has considered and approved, inter alia, an interim dividend of 200 per cent, i.e., ₹2 per equity share (face value of ₹1 each) during the financial year 2025-26 and has fixed Wednesday, June 25, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend. The interim dividend shall be paid on or before Friday, July 18, 2025.

The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of 600 per cent, i.e., ₹6 per share (face value of ₹1 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to approval by members at the ensuing 68th Annual General Meeting. "Further, the details with respect to the date of the 68th Annual General Meeting, record date for payment of final dividend, and the date of payment of such dividend will be informed in due course," said the company in an exchange filing. Elitecon International Stock-Split Elitecon International has announced the subdivision/split of existing equity shares of the company from 1 equity share having a face value of ₹10 each, fully paid-up, into 10 equity shares having a face value of ₹1 each, fully paid-up. The company has also set the record date on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, for determining the eligibility of shareholders of the company for subdivision/split of existing equity shares.