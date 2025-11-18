Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Emmvee Photovoltaic share makes muted debut, lists flat at ₹217 on BSE, NSE

Emmvee Photovoltaic share makes muted debut, lists flat at ₹217 on BSE, NSE

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO listing today, November 18, 2025

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO listing: Emmvee Photovoltaic made a flat debut on the Indian stock exchanges on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, listing at ₹217 per share on the BSE -- the same as its issue price of ₹217, implying no listing premium.
 
The stock also opened at ₹217 on the NSE, mirroring a zero-premium start.
 
The listing was in line with grey market indications. Ahead of debut, Emmvee Photovoltaic’s shares were quoting at ₹217 in the grey market, suggesting no premium over the issue price, according to market trackers.

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO details 

 
Emmvee Photovoltaic’s IPO, a book-built issue worth ₹2,900 crore, comprised a fresh issue of 98.8 million shares totalling ₹2,143.86 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 34.8 million shares amounting to ₹756.14 crore.
 

The remaining ₹438.71 crore will be allocated towards general corporate purposes, supporting overall business growth and operational flexibility. 

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

