Buy dips in auto stocks amid Tesla's India debut, Trump tariffs: Analysts

Auto stocks to buy: Risks emerging from the United States (US) have left investors holding India auto stocks in India worried. US President Donald Trump has announced 25 per cent tariffs on auto imports, while global electric car maker Tesla has taken first steps towards its foray into India.

ALSO READ: Tesla to import cars from Germany, not China, as India plans take shape While the developments are sentimentally negative for related stocks, it may be too early to draw conclusions on the eventual impact, analysts said. They suggest investors buy auto stocks on a dip for long-term gains.

"Tesla entering the India auto market will have a sentimental effect on the listed electric vehicle (EV) players… Meanwhile, tariffs on auto imports into the US would also affect Indian car makers to a certain extent, but we need to see how sustainable these tariffs are," said independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he would levy around 25-per cent import tariffs on automobiles, starting April 2, 2025. He, however, did not clarify whether the import tariffs would be on all countries or specific ones.

Separately, Elon Musk’s global EV giant Tesla is reportedly looking for land parcel to establish an EV manufacturing facility in India.

Also Read

ALSO READ: Tesla begins hiring in India: What are 13 jobs the company is offering? On the bourses, the Nifty Auto index has slipped 1 .17 per cent in the last three sessions as against a flattish Nifty50 index. Among individual stocks, M&M share price has been the worst hit, sliding 6.3 per cent during the period. Tata Motors share price, and Maruti Suzuki India share price have not moved much during this period.

Shaken & stirred

According to analysts, Donald Trump’s tariff announcement has sent ‘shockwaves’ across the auto industry; however, the implementation might be tough as it may be inflationary for the US consumers.

They see tariffs as Trump’s negotiation tool and not a lasting proposition. They, thus, advise investors to wait for further clarity before ‘panic selling’ auto stocks.

On the other hand, Tesla’s entry in the India auto market, analysts said, may intensify competition, but not eat into the incumbents’ market share as a lot would depend on the company’s price point.

“Tesla’s entry into India will not bring any structural shift in the (auto) industry landscape. While some buyers may show interest towards the high-end Tesla cars, it is unlikely to affect Indian companies. Tesla’s entry in India has been doing the rounds for years, and is largely discounted in the stock prices,” said Sanjeev Hota, head of research at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Ambareesh Baliga, too, concurred with the view and doesn’t expect a major shift in customer loyalty.

“Tesla’s price range will be higher than target customers of Tata Motors India EV, Maruti Suzuki, and M&M and, hence, I don’t see any shift here. M&M may see the first mover advantage in the mid-segment EVs with BE 6e and XEV 9e (priced between Rs 20 to 35 lakhs) seeing record bookings. So overall, I see Tesla’s entry expanding the EV market in India but it may not eat into the market segment of the existing listed EV players,” he said.

According to a report by Nomura, passenger vehicle EVs, as a percentage of total PV sales, are expected to rise to 9.3 per cent by FY30 as compared to 2.3 per cent at the end of FY24.

That said, the near-term outlook for the auto industry remains bleak with most PV companies seeing 1.0-1.5 per cent Y-o-Y industry growth in FY26.

"PV affordability has remained impacted, benefits from income tax cuts are likely to be limited for the bottom-of-pyramid segment, while currency depreciation may raise costs. Hence, key industry players think the premium/SUV segment will continue to do well, while the mass segment may remain subdued in FY26," Nomura noted.