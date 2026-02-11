Buy NTPC, CPSE ETF; Nifty resistance seen at 26,000, says HDFC Securities

Technical analyst Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities expects NTPC and CPSEETF to rally to ₹392.50 and ₹111 on the upside, respectively.

Stocks to Buy Today, Vinay Rajani stock picks on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.