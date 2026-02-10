Muted volumes, realisation miss weigh on Shree Cement in Q3 FY26

The share of green electricity in total electricity consumption stood at 60 per cent in Q3FY26, which is one of the highest in the cement industry. SCL is ramping up green capacity, which stood at 634.5 megawatt or MW at the end of 9MFY26, up 32 per cent vis-à-vis 480 MW at the beginning of FY24-FY25. The freight costs declined by 1 per cent Q-o-Q and 1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,145 per tonne. The company aims to reduce lead distances and is working on rail connectivity for most of its plants. It plans to transport 25 per cent of total production via rail to optimise logistics costs. The current rail-to-road transport mix is at 11:89 with lead distance at 446 km.