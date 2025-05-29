Som Distilleries & Breweries shares slipped 13% after posting Q4 results

Som Distilleries & Breweries share price plunged 13 per cent in trade on Thursday, May 27, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹137.7 per share on BSE. The southward moment in the stock came after the company posted mixed Q4 results.

At 9:44 AM, Som Distilleries & Breweries shares were down 11.15 per cent at ₹140.65 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.23 per cent at 81,497.69. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,725.46 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹162.9 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹96 per share.

In the past one year, Som Distilleries & Breweries shares gained 23 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 9 per cent.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Q4 results 2025

The company reported its Q4 results on Wednesday post market hours. In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹23.73 crore as compared to ₹19.98 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹682.75 crore as against ₹738.71 crore, down 7.5 per cent. However, for FY 2024–25, total revenue from operations stood at ₹1,447 crore, reflecting a strong year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 12.52 per cent, compared to ₹1,286 crore in FY 2023–24.

The finance cost for the year declined to 0.76 per cent of revenue in FY 2024-25, down from 0.92 per cent in the previous fiscal year, indicating better capital structure and cost management.

The company reported an Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of 12.49 per cent in FY 2024-25, up from 12.07 per cent in the previous year. In absolute terms, Ebitda grew by 16.46 per cent Y-o-Y, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency and reported a figure of ₹180.71 crore.

About Som Distilleries & Breweries

Som Group of Companies is an integrated AlcoBev player based out of Central India. The group is into production of Beer, Whisky, Vodka, Rum, Gin, Ready to drink beverages and Country Liquor.

The group operates a brewery, a distillery, support industries & a distribution network across the country. The group's diversification is an important factor in delivering the highest quality brands to the consumers and delivering long-term value to the stakeholders.