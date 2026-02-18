Capex, better mix to drive margins; Anand Rathi retains Buy on MM Forgings

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi Research Team continues to hold a bullish view on MM Forgings, citing attractive valuations, even as the company reported a decline in its profit after tax (PAT) in the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26). The brokerage has also revised its target price upward despite near-term earnings pressure.

Amid this, shares of MM Forgings were seen trading at ₹471.05 per share, up 2.73 per cent from the previous close of ₹458.55 on the BSE at 12:41 PM on Wednesday, February 18. At the current market price, analysts Mumuksh Mandlesha, Shagun Beria, and Dishant Jain said the stock trades at an attractive valuation—around a 25 per cent discount to the past one-year forward mean—at 14/12x FY27/28e EPS.

The analysts have maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹600 (from ₹430 earlier), valuing it at 16x FY28e EPS versus 14x Sep-27e EPS previously. MM Forgings Q3FY26 highlights: Ebitda, PAT broadly in line During Q3FY26, PAT fell 19 per cent year-on-year to ₹25.8 crore, broadly in line with the brokerage's estimate of ₹24.9 crore. Standalone revenue grew 11 per cent year-on-year to ₹405 crore, ahead of the estimate of ₹376 crore, led by higher exports. Domestic revenue rose 14 per cent year-on-year and 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹256 crore, while exports grew 7 per cent year-on-year and 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹148 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 2 per cent year-on-year to ₹71.6 crore versus the estimate of ₹70.9 crore, impacted by lower-than-expected gross margins due to an adverse mix. The Ebitda margin contracted 250 basis points year-on-year to 17.7 per cent (versus the 18.5 per cent estimate), while the gross margin fell 440 basis points year-on-year to 52.9 per cent. Healthy growth outlook Analysts expect revenue and Ebitda to clock 13 per cent and 18 per cent CAGR, respectively, over FY26–28e, led by an expected 7 per cent CAGR in domestic M&HCV volumes on improved economic activity and better replacement demand. Overseas CV sales are likely to rebound in FY27/28e on a low base and early buying ahead of emission norms. Revenue growth is also expected to outpace the industry, supported by new orders, products, and a higher machining/heavy forging mix.

The analysts, however, have trimmed their FY26e EPS estimate by 8 per cent. "We trim our FY26e EPS estimate by 8 per cent due to higher depreciation, interest, and tax, as well as lower other income, but raise it by 12–16 per cent for FY27/28e due to higher revenue and lower interest cost," said the analysts in a research note. New products, capacity expansion The brokerage highlighted that new products such as gear blanks, long shafts, and larger crankshafts for CVs/PVs have been developed. PV crankshaft capacity has increased to 50,000 units from 40,000 units. The company is also focusing on diversifying into PVs and non-auto segments and improving the machining mix from 58 per cent in FY25 to 65–70 per cent over the medium term.