E2E Networks shares zoom 20% post partnership with Nvidia

E2E Networks share price today

E2E Networks shares saw a strong buying interest with the counter rallying 20 per cent to hit the upper circuit in intraday trade today. The buying was buoyed on news of its collaboration with the global chip giant Nvidia Corporation. E2E Networks shares opened marginally higher at ₹2,560 versus the previous close of ₹2,556.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter then went on to hit the day's upper price band of ₹3,068.20, up 20 per cent. Trading in the stock was halted at the circuit briefly before it pared the gains to trade at Rs 2,998, up 17 per cent, around 1 PM with 1.3 million equities changing hands.

In the last 12 months, E2E Networks shares have outperformed the frontline Nifty index, zooming more than 50 per cent. The benchmark index has jumped 12 per cent during the same period. READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why did E2E Networks share price rise today?

The Indian cloud service provider is building an NVIDIA Blackwell GPU (graphics processing unit) cluster on the global chip maker’s TIR platform hosted at the L&T Vyoma Data Center in Chennai. The TIR cloud will be positioned to accelerate sovereign AI development across critical sectors, including healthcare, finance, and manufacturing, by integrating NVIDIA HGX B200 systems with enterprise software and Nemotron open models, according to Nvidia’s blog article.

Notably, E2E Networks has made no public announcement about the collaboration yet.

Meanwhile, the exchange has sought clarification from E2E Networks Limited with respect to recent news item captioned E2E Networks shares surge 16% following Nvidia partnership for AI factories. ALSO READ | HEG rallies 7% on promoter shares buying from open market

Analyst view

Harshal Dasani, business head, INVAsset PMS, said that the partnership between E2E Networks and Nvidia should be evaluated through the lens of India’s AI infrastructure build-out. Nvidia continues to command an estimated over 80 per cent share of the global AI accelerator market, and access to its enterprise-grade GPUs materially enhances a cloud provider’s competitive positioning. "For E2E Networks, which operates in the domestic cloud and high-performance computing segment, the collaboration signals potential preferential access to advanced AI chips and ecosystem alignment," he said. AI workloads are emerging as one of the fastest-growing verticals in India’s public cloud services market. If E2E Networks can scale GPU capacity meaningfully, it could position itself as a localised alternative to hyperscalers for startups and mid-sized enterprises seeking lower-latency AI infrastructure, he added.

==============

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.