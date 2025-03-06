Castrol share price: hit an over five-month high of Rs 244.60, as the scrip surged 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of lubricants company has bounced back 50 per cent from its 52-week low level of Rs 162.80 touched on January 28, 2025. Castrol India share price hit an over five-month high of Rs 244.60, as the scrip surged 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of lubricants company has bounced back 50 per cent from its 52-week low level of Rs 162.80 touched on January 28, 2025.

It is quoting at its highest level since October 1, 2024. In the past 12 trading days, the stock rallied 26 per cent. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 284.40 on August 27, 2024.

At 11:11 am, Castrol India was quoting 9 per cent higher at Rs 241.30, as compared to 0.32 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly three-fold. A combined 27.24 million equity shares representing 2.75 per cent of total equity of the company have changed hands on the NSE (26.35 million shares) and BSE (0.89 million shares), the exchange data showed.

Castrol India is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing & marketing of automotive and industrial lubricants and related services. The lubricants industry spans the automotive, industrial and marine sectors, with industrial (54 per cent) and automotive (45 per cent) segments driving most of the overall demands.

Commercial and personal vehicles drive the automotive segment demand, comprising products like engine oils, coolants, gear oils, and greases. The industrial segment supports the steel, power, and cement sectors with products like hydraulic oils, metalworking fluids, and process oils. Castrol India holds a leading position in the retail automotive market and is a trusted supplier of metalworking fluids for industrial applications.

Management has maintained a bullish outlook on India as a market and expects robust demand for lubricants to remain until the late CY30s and early CY40s, largely attributed to the low penetration of cars in the country. While the threat from electric vehicles (EVs) is real, EV adoption is expected to be gradual.

Moreover, Castrol is well-positioned to capitalise on evolving trends in personal mobility, including, growing demand for SUVs and CNG-powered vehicles, increasing popularity of premium 2-wheelers, rising need for thinner viscometric lubricants to suit modern engine designs, and growing vehicle sales in rural markets.

The company is also well-placed to tap into emerging high-growth sectors such as wind, aerospace, and defence and electronics manufacturing. The company’s portfolio includes high-performance lubricants and metalworking fluids designed to meet the rigorous demands of these industries.

EV adoption is on the rise, particularly in the two- and three-wheeler segments. They constitute about 2.2 per cent of new car and utility vehicles and about 5.6 per cent of new two-wheeler sales. However, the demand for internal combustion engines (ICE) is expected to remain strong until 20403 , with hybrid vehicles acting as a bridge in the transition. Accordingly, Castrol is actively collaborating with OEMs to support this transition, the company said in its annual report 2024, which was filed on February 25, 2025.

The transition to low-carbon mobility will take multiple paths, with CNG-powered commercial vehicles emerging as one of the key opportunities in this shift. Castrol is well-equipped to support this evolution, the company said.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Castrol India with a target price of Rs 260.

Castrol India maintained its guidance of growing higher than the industry’s average growth rate of 4-5 per cent while aiming for a 22-25 per cent Ebitda margin for CY25.

The brokerage firm estimates about 23 per cent Ebitda margin in both CY25 & CY26. Castrol India has always enjoyed a strong brand legacy, and the brokerage firm is confident in its ability to maintain profitability through an improved product mix, stringent cost-control measures, and the launch of advanced products that command better realisation.