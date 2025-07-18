CEAT falls over 2% on mixed Q1 nos; profit tanks 28%, revenue up 11% YoY

CEAT share price fell on the back of a mixed show in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

The company reported a 27.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit, which dropped to ₹112 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹154 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25).

Its revenue, however, rose 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,529 crore, up from ₹3,193 crore, indicating continued growth in topline performance.

Ebitda increased marginally by 1.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹387 crore in Q1FY26, against ₹383 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year (Q1FY25).

Ebitda margin, meanwhile, declined 100 basis points (bps) to 11 per cent from 12 per cent Y-o-Y.

The board of directors also approved the re-appointment of Arnab Banerjee as managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of the company for a further term of two years effective from April 1, 2026, subject to approval of shareholders, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.