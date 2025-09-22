Ceigall India rises 3% on winning this deal from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar

Ceigall India share price: were in focus on Monday, September 22, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 2.82 per cent to an intraday high of ₹284.15 per share. Ceigall India shares were in focus on Monday, September 22, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 2.82 per cent to an intraday high of ₹284.15 per share.

Around 10:11 AM, Ceigall India shares were trading 1.92 per cent higher at ₹281.65 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.10 per cent lower at 82,545.40 levels.

Why did Ceigall India share price rise in trade today?

Ceigall India’s shares rose in trade today after the company was declared the Lowest (L-1) Bidder in a tariff-based competitive auction for the establishment of Grid-Connected Ground-Mounted Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Project with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at Morena Solar Park, Madhya Pradesh.

The contract, awarded by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited, covers a 220 MW capacity out of the total 440 MW project. Ceigall quoted a tariff of ₹2.70 per kWh in the electronic reverse auction held on 19 September 2025, making it the lowest bidder and securing the project. In an exchange filing, Ceigall India said, “We are pleased to inform you that our Company has emerged as the Lowest (L-1) Bidder in auction “Establishment of Grid-Connected Ground-Mounted Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Project with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at Morena Solar Park, Madhya Pradesh,” through a tariff-based competitive bidding. The Company has quoted a tariff of ₹2.70/kWh in the electronic (online) reverse auction held on September 19, 2025”

Track Stock Market Live Updates The construction period for the order is 24 months, while the operational period is 25 years Ceigall India Q1 results Ceigall India Limited revenue from operations increased 4.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹838.2 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹803.8 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda stood at ₹109.1 crore, slightly lower than Q1FY25’s ₹125.5 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin contraction to 13.02 per cent from 15.61 per cent in the same period last year. Profit After Tax (PAT) declined to ₹51.3 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹77.9 crore in Q1FY25, reflecting pressure on profitability despite higher revenues.