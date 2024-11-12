Cera Sanitaryware gains 4% on healthy Q2FY25 results; profit up 14% YoY

Shares of Cera Sanitaryware gained 3.75 per cent, hitting the day’s high of Rs 7,184.95 on the NSE during intra-day trades, in an otherwise weak market on Tuesday. The uptick in the stock followed the company’s announcement of its financial earnings for the second quarter of the current fiscal year (FY25).

Cera Sanitaryware 's net profit in the second quarter of FY25 jumped 13.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 911 crore, compared to Rs 801 crore reported in Q2FY24, the company said in a regulatory filing on the NSE.

The company’s revenue rose 20 per cent to Rs 5,237 crore in Q2FY25, compared to Rs 4,368.8 crore in Q2FY24.

Cera Sanitaryware’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 27.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,461.4 crore, up from Rs 1,146 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s Ebitda margin stood at 27.9 per cent, compared to 26.2 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Cera Sanitaryware, formerly known as Madhusudan Oils and Fats, was incorporated on July 17, 1998. The company specialises in manufacturing and marketing a range of building products, including sanitaryware, faucetware, and bathware. Additionally, Cera Sanitaryware leverages non-conventional renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, to meet its captive energy requirements in Gujarat.

As of November 12, 2024, Cera Sanitaryware has a market capitalisation of Rs 9,082.45 crore on the NSE. The company is a constituent of the Nifty500 index.

Shares of Cera Sanitaryware have a 52-week range of Rs 10,789.95 - 6,591.20 on the NSE.

Cera Sanitaryware shares have dropped 11 per cent year-to-date.

At around 1:55 PM, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 7,042, up 1.69 per cent from its previous close of Rs 6,924.90 on the NSE.

Meanwhile, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 23,964.85, down 179.80 points or 0.74 per cent.