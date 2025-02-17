CG Power defies weak market trends, surges 4% on acquisition news; details

CG Power share price today: Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions were buzzing in trade in an otherwise weak market on Monday, February 17, 2025. On the National Stock Exchange, the company's share price advanced 4.33 per cent, hitting an intraday high of Rs 576.85 per share during the trading session on Monday.

The upward move in CG Power and Industrial Solutions' share price followed the company's announcement that it had been selected as the highest bidder for the proposed acquisition of 90 per cent of the equity shares of BTW-Atlanta Transformers India Private (BTW India) from Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co. "The bid price was RMB 136,820,000, or approximately Rs 165 crore, pursuant to an online bidding process organised by the China Beijing Stock Exchange on February 14, 2025," CG Power said in a regulatory filing on the NSE.

BTW India is engaged in the business of manufacturing transformers and reactors, with a manufacturing capacity of 12,000 MVA.

Established in 1937, CG Power and Industrial Solutions is an engineering conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company is a leader in the electrical engineering industry and offers an impressive and diverse portfolio of products, solutions, and services for power and industrial equipment catering to the myriad needs of various industries in India and across the globe.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 88,060.29 crore. Its shares are trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 89.95 times, with an earnings per share of Rs 6.15.

CG Power shares have dropped around 18 per cent in the last six months, while they surged 32 per cent over the last one year.

The company's shares have a 52-week range of Rs 874.70–Rs 421 per share on the NSE.

CG Power shares continue to trade higher on the bourses. At 1:58 PM, the company's shares were trading 4.28 percent higher at Rs 576 each. By comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was trading 0.16 per cent lower at the 22,892.15 level.