Britannia sees 'Darvas Box'; VBL, Marico show reversal signs, says analyst

Om Mehra, tech analyst at SAMCO Securities explains that Britannia is trading in a well-defined rectangular range, or more precisely, a Darvas Box repeatedly finding support near the lower boundary.

Chart check on FMCG stocks: SAMCO Securities analyst picks Varun Beverages, Marico and Britannia.