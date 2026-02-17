Texmaco Rail shares snap 5-day losing streak, jump 11% today; here's why

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price today

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price snapped a five-day losing streak in Tuesday's session and jumped 11 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intraday trade. The stock rose to the day's high of ₹123.5 per share.

By 9:52 AM, however, Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price pared some gains and was trading 8.4 per cent higher at ₹121, as compared to a 0.16 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. The counter has seen a trade of 4.8 million shares, so far, on the NSE.

In the last five sessions, Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price has declined 9 per cent. Meanwhile, in the last 12 months, the stock has declined 15 per cent, as against a 11.4-per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price rise today? Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price recouped losses from the past five sessions as the company won two separate orders from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation, and South Western Railway, totalling ₹242.63 crore. ALSO READ: Highway Infrastructure shares soar 11% after ₹155-crore LoA from NHAI Texmaco Rail & Engineering said the company has received an order worth ₹219.18 crore from the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation. The order is to design, supply, install, test, commission signalling equipment, gears in connection with constructin of the proposed line in Mumbai Suburban under MUTP–IIIA, the company said in an exchange filing.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering is expected to complete the order within 36 months. Besides, in a separate exchange filing, the company said that it has received another order worth ₹23.45 crore from the South Western Railway. Under this order, Texmaco Rail & Engineering will undertake comprehensive annual maintenance and breakdown restoration of overhead equipment and power supply installations across the Mysore Division. The order entails 1,046 track kilometres (TKM) of electrification infrastructure and associated electrical assets.The order will be completed within 24 months. Q3 results weighed on Texmaco Rail & Engineering After reporting a decline in net profit for the October–December (Q3FY26) quarter, Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price started its declining streak. Last Monday, the company reported that its consolidated net profit fell 44.16 per cent to ₹42.3 crore from ₹76.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.