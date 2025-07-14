Chemkart India shares make flat D-Street debut, list at ₹250 on BSE

Chemkart India IPO listing today: Shares of food and health ingredients company Shares of food and health ingredients company Chemkart India made a positive debut on the BSE SME platform today, July 14, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO) . The stock listed at ₹250 per share, reflecting a premium of only ₹2 or 0.8 per cent over the issue price of ₹248.

Chemkart India IPO listing was in-line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Chemkart were trading at around ₹251, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹3 or around 1.2 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Chemkart India IPO details Chemkart India IPO comprises a fresh issue of 2.6 million equity shares aggregating to ₹64.48 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) up to 0.63 million equity shares worth ₹15.6 crore. ALSO READ | Travel Food Services lists at 2% premium, in line with IPO GMP forecast The public offering was available for subscription from Monday, July 7, to Wednesday, July 9, at a price band of ₹236 to ₹248 per share and a lot size of 600 shares. The public issue received a lacklustre demand from investors, getting oversubscribed by only 5.9 times by the end of the subscription period, showed the BSE data. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 13.69 times, followed by non-institutional investors quota at 5.64 times and retail investors portion was booked 1.63 times.