BEML share price pops over 2% as board to consider stock-split on July 21

BEML share price rose in a weak market, with the stock rising as much as 2.32 per cent to an intraday high of ₹4,528.90 per share.

Why did BEML share price rise today?

BEML share price popped after the company announced that it will consider sub-division / split of equity shares (stock-split) on July 21, 2025.

The public sector undertaking's (PSU) revenue from operations grew 9.18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,652.53 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹1,513.65 crore in Q4FY24. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹1,656.67 crore, marking a 9 per cent increase from ₹1,518.52 crore a year ago. Total expenses rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,261.37 crore in the quarter, against ₹1,170.57 crore in the corresponding period last year. About BEML BEML Limited, formerly known as Bharat Earth Movers Limited, is an Indian public sector undertaking established in May 1964 and headquartered in Bengaluru.