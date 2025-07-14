BEML share price pops over 2% as board to consider stock-split on July 21

BEML share price popped after the company announced that it will consider sub-division / split of equity shares (stock-split) on July 21, 2025.
BEML, via an exchange filing said, “We hereby intimate that a Board Meeting of BEML Limited will be held on Monday, the July 21, 2025, inter-alia, to …sub-division / split of equity shares of the company pursuant to the provisions of section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013.”
The public sector undertaking’s (PSU) revenue from operations grew 9.18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,652.53 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹1,513.65 crore in Q4FY24. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹1,656.67 crore, marking a 9 per cent increase from ₹1,518.52 crore a year ago.
BEML Limited, formerly known as Bharat Earth Movers Limited, is an Indian public sector undertaking established in May 1964 and headquartered in Bengaluru.
The company is a key player in India’s infrastructure and defence sectors, manufacturing heavy equipment for mining, construction, defense, and rail & metro applications.
It operates through three core business verticals, Defence and Aerospace, Mining and Construction, and Rail and Metro.
BEML has four major manufacturing facilities located in Bangalore, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysuru, and Palakkad, supporting its wide-ranging production capabilities.
The company’s product portfolio includes dozers, dumpers, excavators, and shovels for mining and construction, ground support equipment for the defense sector, and rail coaches and metro cars for urban transportation.
The market capitalisation of BEML is ₹18,652.99 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 index category.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.