BEML share price pops over 2% as board to consider stock-split on July 21

BEML share price popped after the company announced that it will consider sub-division / split of equity shares (stock-split) on July 21, 2025.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:07 AM IST
BEML share price: BEML share price rose in a weak market, with the stock rising as much as 2.32 per cent to an intraday high of ₹4,528.90 per share. 
 
At 9:45 AM, BEML share price was off day’s high, but continued to trade 1 per cent higher at ₹4,470. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.3 per cent lower at 82,237.62 levels.  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why did BEML share price rise today?

 
BEML, via an exchange filing said, “We hereby intimate that a Board Meeting of BEML Limited will be held on Monday, the July 21, 2025, inter-alia, to …sub-division / split of equity shares of the company pursuant to the provisions of section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013.”
 
A stock-split involves dividing existing shares into smaller units, increasing the number of shares without altering the overall value.  ALSO READ | Gland Pharma shares rise on GMP nod for Telangana manufacturing unit

BEML Q4 results

 
BEML reported a 11.97 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its profit after tax (PAT) at ₹287.55 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), up from ₹256.80 crore in the same period last year (Q4FY24).
 
The public sector undertaking’s (PSU) revenue from operations grew 9.18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,652.53 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹1,513.65 crore in Q4FY24. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹1,656.67 crore, marking a 9 per cent increase from ₹1,518.52 crore a year ago.
 
Total expenses rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,261.37 crore in the quarter, against ₹1,170.57 crore in the corresponding period last year.  ALSO READ | RITES share price rises 2% on securing ₹47-crore deal in Karnataka; details

About BEML

 
BEML Limited, formerly known as Bharat Earth Movers Limited, is an Indian public sector undertaking established in May 1964 and headquartered in Bengaluru. 
 
The company is a key player in India’s infrastructure and defence sectors, manufacturing heavy equipment for mining, construction, defense, and rail & metro applications. 
 
It operates through three core business verticals, Defence and Aerospace, Mining and Construction, and Rail and Metro. 
 
BEML has four major manufacturing facilities located in Bangalore, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysuru, and Palakkad, supporting its wide-ranging production capabilities.
 
The company’s product portfolio includes dozers, dumpers, excavators, and shovels for mining and construction, ground support equipment for the defense sector, and rail coaches and metro cars for urban transportation. 
 
The market capitalisation of BEML is ₹18,652.99 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 index category.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

