Travel Food Services IPO listing today, Travel Food Services share price: Shares of travel quick-service restaurant provider Shares of travel quick-service restaurant provider Travel Food Services made a lacklustre D-Street debut on July 14, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO) . The company’s shares listed at ₹1,126.20 per share on the BSE, reflecting a premium of ₹26.20 per share or 2.38 per cent over the issue price of ₹1,100.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Travel Food Services shares listed at a slightly lower premium of ₹25 apiece or 2.27 per cent over the issue price at ₹1,125 per share.

Travel Food Services IPO listing meets grey market estimates Travel Food Services IPO listing came in line with the grey market expectations. Prior to listing, the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹1,125 each, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹25, or approximately 2.27 per cent, over the IPO issue price of ₹1,100, according to sources monitoring informal market activity. Travel Food Services IPO structure, subscription details The public offering comprised solely an offer for sale (OFS), with promoter Kapur Family Trust offloading up to 18.2 million equity shares, amounting to a total offer size of approximately ₹2,000 crore. The issue was open for subscription from Monday, 7 July to Wednesday, 9 July 2025.

The price band for the IPO was set at ₹1,045 to ₹1,100 per share, with a lot size of 12 shares. The offer received a positive response from investors, being subscribed 2.88 times, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The basis of allotment was finalised on Thursday, 10 July, with the issue price fixed at the upper end of the band — ₹1,100 per share. As the IPO was a pure OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue. According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), all proceeds will go to the selling shareholder after the deduction of offer-related expenses and applicable taxes.