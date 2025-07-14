VIP Industries shares slip 4% as Dipal Piramal, family offload 32% stake

VIP Industries Stake Sell: Shares of VIP Industries slipped 5.5 per cent, hitting an intraday low of ₹431.10 on Monday, after promoter group, Dipal Piramal and family, announced the sale of their 32 per cent stake in the company. In a recent exchange filing, the luggage maker stated that the promoters have entered into a definitive agreement with a group of sellers.

At 09:30 AM, VIP Industries' shares were trading at ₹434.50, down by 4.92 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, the Nifty50 was trading largely flat, albeit in the negative territory, quoting 25,075.05. Around 3.32 million shares have changed hands on the counter, collectively, on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing this report. So far this year, shares of the company have struggled to trade in green, experiencing a drop of 5.12 per cent.

Promoter stake sale As per the agreement, Piramals will sell up to 32 per cent of their stake to the Multiples consortium, which includes Samvibhag Securities Private Ltd., Mithun Padam Sacheti, Siddhartha Sacheti and Profitex Shares and Securities Pvt Ltd. This stake sale will trigger an open offer, wherein the new buyers will be acquiring up to 37 million shares (representing 26 per cent of the expanded share capital) from public shareholders, at a price of ₹388 per equity share. This will result in a total payout of around ₹1,437.78 crore, assuming all public shareholders accept the offer. As per the exchange filing, the payment will be made entirely in cash.