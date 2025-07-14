Home / Markets / News / Gland Pharma shares rise on GMP nod for Telangana manufacturing unit

Gland Pharma shares rise on GMP nod for Telangana manufacturing unit

Gland Pharma shares rose 2 per cent after it received a GMP certification from the Danish Medicines Agency for its Telangana plant

Gland Pharma shares rose over 2 per cent
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
Shares of Gland Pharma Ltd. rose over 2 per cent in Monday's intraday session after the company received a Good Manufacturing Practices certification from the Danish Medicines Agency for its Pashamylaram facility in Telangana. 
 
The pharmaceutical company's stock rose as much as 2.12 per cent during the day to ₹1898.4 per share, the biggest intraday rise since July 1 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.27 per cent higher at ₹1,882.7 apiece, compared to a 0.30 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:40 AM. 
 
Shares of the company trade at the highest level since January 7 this year and currently trade at 4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 5.5 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Gland Pharma has a total market capitalisation of ₹30,893.48 crore.    Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Gland Pharma's Pashamylaram facility gets GMP certification

The headcare major said that its Pashamylaram facility has received a 'Good Manufacturing Practices' (GMP) compliance certificate from the Danish Medicines Agency, according to an exchange filing. 
 
The certification was granted in connection with marketing authorisations that list manufacturers located outside the European Economic Area (EEA), it said. The approval covers aseptically prepared powder for injection, infusion, and inhalation, strengthening the company’s regulatory credentials in European markets.
 
Recently, Gland Pharma secured USFDA approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Angiotensin II Acetate Injection 2.5 mg/mL. Angiotensin II is a vasoconstrictor indicated for increasing blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.  

Gland Pharma Q4 results

Gland Pharma reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹186.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), compared to ₹192.4 crore in the same period last year. 
 
Revenue from operations fell 7 per cent YoY to ₹1,424.9 crore from ₹1,537.5 crore. The company's Ebitda stood at ₹347.5 crore, marginally down from ₹358.7 crore a year ago. 

About Gland Pharma 

Gland Pharma is a small-molecule generic injectables-focused company, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India and other markets in the rest of the world. The firm has seven manufacturing facilities in India, comprising four facilities for finished formulations and three API facilities. 
 
The company has established a portfolio of injectables products across various therapeutic segments and delivery systems and are present in sterile injectables, oncology and ophthalmics with a focus on complex injectable. 
 

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsGland Pharmapharma sctorsPharma stocksNifty Pharma

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

