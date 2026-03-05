Chennai Petroleum, Solar Ind among top stocks to buy today; check targets

overbought conditions, suggesting room for further upside.

Buy Range: ₹1,000 Stop Loss: ₹900 Target: ₹1,200

Solar Industries India

Solar Industries India Limited is showing a decisive breakout above the ₹14,300–₹14,400 resistance zone, supported by a strong bullish candle and noticeable volume expansion, indicating fresh accumulation. The stock has moved above its short- and medium-term EMAs, which are turning upward, reflecting improving momentum after a prolonged consolidation phase. Price has also broken above a descending trendline resistance, signaling a potential trend reversal. RSI near 68 highlights strengthening bullish momentum without entering extreme overbought territory.

Buy Range: ₹14,525 Stop Loss: ₹13,200 Target: ₹17,250

(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own)