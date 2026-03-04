IndiGo may face further downgrades as Iran conflict clouds outlook

Airspace closures in GCC are affecting operations. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled, including in Europe, US and Canada, since the Middle East airspace is also closed. There is also a negative working capital impact as refunds for cancellations and delayed receivables pile up.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) constitutes about 30-40 per cent of airline operating costs. IndiGo also has to contend with possible rupee depreciation as crude prices spike. The airline devotes 30 per cent of capacity to international flights and around 18 per cent of that is constituted by GCC.
Given the earlier guidance, the airline expected ASK growth of 10 per cent, to around 46,375 million for Q4FY26, of which about 18 per cent would be GCC-related. Attempting to fine-tune impact very accurately may not be meaningful in the circumstances, since every variable may change. Fuel costs could spike, the rupee may drop and load factors may also change.