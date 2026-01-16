Coca Cola evaluating acquisition opportunities in India: CFO John Murphy

Murphy pointed out that the government, in the last 10-15 years, has taken several measures to stimulate consumption by investing in infrastructure, electrification measures, and in digitising the economy.
Speaking about the evolving consumption trends in the country, Murphy pointed to the growing presence of the low and zero calories options in the market, making it an ‘opportunity to innovate’.
The beverage major is focused on innovation across categories, which include low and no-sugar options such as Thums Up XForce, Sprite Zero, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, and the newly launched Schweppes Zero Tonic & Sparkling Water range, and will launch Powerade in February.