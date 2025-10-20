SBI, Airtel, Bajaj twins among 5 Sensex stocks hit all-time highs on Monday

The share price of public sector bank (PSB) major State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj twins- Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, telecom services providers Bharti Airtel and private sector giant HDFC Bank from the BSE Sensex hit their respective new highs in Monday’s intra-day trade amid a strong rally in the equity market.

Among individual stocks, SBI hit an all-time high of ₹913.40, as the stock rallied 3 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock price of SBI surpassed its previous high of ₹912.10, which it had hit on June 6, 2024.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv hit a record high of ₹2,147.25, gaining 3 per cent in intra-day deals. The stock price of the Bajaj Group holding company surpassed its earlier high of ₹2,134.45 touched on April 24, 2025. Bajaj Finance hit a new high of ₹1,086.25, up 1.5 per cent in intra-day trades.

Shares of Bharti Airtel (₹2,055.50) and HDFC Bank (₹1,020) up 2 per cent each in intra-day trade, surpassed their previous highs of ₹2,045.50 and ₹1,018.15 recorded on July 2 and July 30, respectively. Bajaj Finance is one of India’s largest and well-diversified NBFC. The company provides loans for two wheelers, consumer durables, housing, SME & MSME businesses etc. Bajaj Finance has an asset under management (AUM) of ~₹4.41 trillion as of June 2025, and continues to be the largest consumer durables lender in India. The rate rationalisation marks a structural positive for the consumption sector. Among the key drivers on the demand side, household consumption is expected to remain robust aided by the tax relief in the Union Budget 2025-26.

The combination of income-tax relief in the Union Budget for FY26, rate cuts leading to lower Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs), and a moderation in food inflation is expected to boost household disposable incomes and urban consumption in FY26. According to media sources, Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker, expects record-breaking Dhanteras sales of around 51,000 units over the two-day festive period, surpassing last year’s 41,500 units, driven by strong festive demand and the positive impact of GST 2.0-driven price cuts. The company’s showrooms operated late into the night to meet deliveries, despite some customers deferring purchases to Sunday due to traditional beliefs.

Hyundai Motor India also reported about 14,000 deliveries, registering over 20 per cent year-on-year growth, reflecting strong consumer sentiment and continued enthusiasm in the passenger vehicle market this festive season. Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President Research – Research Analyst, Mehta Equities believe that the Indian equity markets are well-positioned to deliver stronger returns, supported by several key tailwinds like a substantial ₹12 trillion tax-free budgetary push, coupled with the anticipated GST 2.0 reforms, is expected to revive consumption and accelerate corporate earnings growth particularly the double-digit growth that has been missing over the past 2–3 quarters. In additional to the above, a likely strategic trade deal between the US and India could open new export avenues and enhance bilateral cooperation, Tapse said.