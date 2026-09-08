Closing auction leaves retail options traders caught both ways

Selling in private-sector banks dragged the Nifty 50 down 0.61 per cent on Tuesday, while what was expected to be a routine closing day in the options market turned into losses for retail options traders. The Sensex ended at 75,577.58, down 555 points, or 0.73 per cent.

The Nifty’s intraday high of 23,758.95 was below the previous close of 23,779.15. The index finished 12 points off its low and is now 10.4 per cent below its 52-week high of 26,373.2. The benchmark was at about 23,640 when the closing auction session (CAS) opened at 3.15 pm. Over the next half-hour, the indicative equilibrium price — the provisional level at which the auction would settle, published while orders are still being matched — fell as low as 23,377, about 1.7 per cent lower.

Options traders considered 23,600 a major support level. But in the final 15 minutes, that support was broken and even defended through the indicative price mechanism. When the market fell to 23,300, many traders went short, expecting a further decline. The market, however, immediately moved back towards 23,600, trapping the shorts. “Traders positioned on both sides got punished,” an options trader said. India Vix, the market’s volatility gauge, closed at 11.23, up 0.65 per cent — barely moving on a day when put premiums were going through the roof. The option price for the 23,650 put rose from ₹11 to ₹95 within minutes. This kind of volatility hurts retail options traders the most, as they feel that large investors and algorithmic traders with greater capital can make huge profits because they are faster and can deploy derivatives strategies more effectively.

“CAS is not the problem. The fact is that there is not much liquidity in the Indian market. On the day of the Morgan Stanley Capital International rejig, we did not face any problems because liquidity was not a constraint on that day. The regulator should talk to the traders and institutions and figure out a way to solve this problem,” said Shai Coelho, a derivatives strategist. He further said that the derivatives market is not designed for retail investors, who often make losses against sophisticated institutions. Traders also feel that the 3 per cent range for buy and sell orders during the CAS, used for reference price calculations, should be changed or narrowed to 1 per cent, as the current range is too wide for a 15-minute window in which to place orders.