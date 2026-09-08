Two individuals, one of whom was armed, were detained by the Mumbai Police at the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled event in the city on Tuesday.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 in Mumbai today. The four-day event will conclude on September 11.

According to the Mumbai Police, a man was detained at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) after he claimed to be an official from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) , news agency ANI reported.

The police said the detained man is reportedly 24 years old and was accompanied by a bodyguard carrying a gun.

Police have not yet disclosed further details about the identities of the two individuals or the circumstances under which the gun was recovered.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is questioning the two men to ascertain their motive for entering the high-security venue with a firearm and a fake identity card, an NDTV report stated. The police are also examining their mobile phones, identity documents, and other belongings as part of the investigation.