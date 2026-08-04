Closing auction session: What changed, how it works & why it matters

On Monday, the prices discovered during the closing auction differed sharply from the prices at 3.15 pm for several stocks, leading to a jump in benchmark indices such as the Nifty at the close. NSE said the movement in indices during the closing auction should not be viewed as a sudden jump because there is no continuous trading between 3.15 pm and 3.30 pm. Instead, orders are collected and matched separately, while indicative prices keep changing until the final auction price is discovered. The exchange also said separate order books during the auction can lead to prices that differ from those seen during the regular trading session and added that participation was encouraging on the first day.