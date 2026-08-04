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Home / Markets / News / Closing auction session: What changed, how it works & why it matters

Closing auction session: What changed, how it works & why it matters

The NSE's new Closing Auction Session replaces the old closing-price mechanism for F&O stocks. Here's how it works, why it was introduced and what it means

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Abhishek Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 8:01 PM IST
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The new closing auction mechanism came under the spotlight after Monday's sharp divergence between 3.15 pm and closing prices. Here's a look at how it works and what it means for investors.
 
What is the closing auction session?
 
The Closing Auction Session (CAS) is a new method of determining a stock's closing price. Instead of using the average price of trades during the last 30 minutes of trading, which was the practice earlier, the exchange now collects buy and sell orders after the regular session ends and matches them at a single price at which the maximum number of shares can be traded. This price becomes the official closing price. The system has initially been rolled out for stocks that have listed futures and options (F&O) contracts.
 
Why has the system been introduced?
 
The idea is to make closing prices more reliable and less vulnerable to large trades placed just before the market closes. NSE says the mechanism is aimed at improving transparency and ensuring fair and robust price discovery. Closing prices are widely used for valuing portfolios, settling derivative contracts and calculating benchmark indices.
 
How does the closing auction work?
 
The closing auction runs from 3.15 pm to 3.35 pm. The first five minutes are used for the transition from normal trading, followed by a period during which investors can place orders. The exchange then matches these orders at a single price that allows the highest number of shares to be traded. That becomes the official closing price. Equity derivatives trading, however, continues till 3.40 pm.
 
What happened on the first day and what is NSE's response?
 
On Monday, the prices discovered during the closing auction differed sharply from the prices at 3.15 pm for several stocks, leading to a jump in benchmark indices such as the Nifty at the close. NSE said the movement in indices during the closing auction should not be viewed as a sudden jump because there is no continuous trading between 3.15 pm and 3.30 pm. Instead, orders are collected and matched separately, while indicative prices keep changing until the final auction price is discovered. The exchange also said separate order books during the auction can lead to prices that differ from those seen during the regular trading session and added that participation was encouraging on the first day.
 
 
   

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Topics :Stock MarketNSENifty

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 8:01 PM IST

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